Why does one minute make a world of difference in Anhui?

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-20 10:04
One minute may be just enough time to scroll through a short video. But in Anhui province, one minute is enough for almost three NEVs to roll off assembly lines, dozens of semiconductor wafers to be safely transported by a robot, and millions of sunflower seeds to reach tables around the world. The World Manufacturing Convention is taking place in Anhui, where every single minute of manufacturing is helping to change the world.

