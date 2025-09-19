Written in the stars - A dialogue with science fiction writer Liu Cixin

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-19 10:47
A decade after the international debut of the Hugo Award-winning novel The Three-Body Problem, its author Liu Cixin sat down for an exclusive interview to China Daily online show Cultural Frontline. Liu said his purpose for writing is to inspire his readers to look up at the stars and develop an interest in the universe. Liu also shared his thoughts on a popular trope in modern sci-fi, artificial intelligence, and how it might truly influence humanity.

To find out more, click the video.

Photo

