Handcrafted red-sail junk glides across a timeless harbor

Au Sai-kit with the Cheung Po Tsai junk boat in Hong Kong last month. [Photo by Lyu Xiaowei/Xinhua]

HONG KONG — As the sun sets over Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong's iconic skyline glows with golden light. Skyscrapers shimmer along the shore as a vibrant red Chinese wooden junk glides gracefully across the water, leaving an image etched in the memory of countless visitors.

"Stepping onto this slow-moving junk amid Hong Kong's high-rises is like experiencing a harmonious blend of modern allure and traditional charm," says Gu Jianing, a tourist from Shanghai, watching as the Cheung Po Tsai, or the Aqua Luna I, cut through the waves.

The junk, an iconic sight in Hong Kong, with its towering wooden frame and three vivid red sails gleaming in the sunlight of Victoria Harbour, has become one of the city's most recognizable symbols.

Featured on postcards, vintage travel posters, T-shirts and ceramics, and even serving as the logo of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, it encapsulates the unique character of the city.

Every day, it ferries visitors across the harbor multiple times, offering a tangible connection to Hong Kong's distinct charm and maritime heritage.

The Aqua Luna junk boat is a painstakingly handcrafted creation by Au Sai-kit, the third-generation owner of Hong Kong's Kwong Ming Shipyard, and his father. Tucked away in A Kung Ngam, Shau Kei Wan in the Eastern District of Hong Kong Island, the shipyard is a two-story tin-roofed building with a green sign reading "Kwong Ming Shipyard". Its dimly lit first floor, filled with wood and tools, leads to a small outdoor pier where the Aqua Luna, usually plying the waters of Victoria Harbour, was moored for routine maintenance on the day of the interview.

Au opened a delicate wooden box for reporters and carefully unfurled a roll of parchment paper: the original blueprint for the Aqua Luna, marked with precise numbers and diagrams.

The Aqua Luna was born in 2006, at a crucial juncture for the shipyard, which was then grappling with declining orders. "A client approached us through a contact, wanting a commercial junk — one so complex that few in the industry dared to take on the project," Au recalls. Even he and his father, both seasoned craftsmen, hesitated when they saw the design.

With three tall masts and billowing sails, the Aqua Luna was unlike any commercial vessel they had ever built. Au explained that wooden junks are more stable in rough seas and stay cooler in summer compared to steel or fiberglass ships. However, crafting them requires extreme precision. "A 0.5-centimeter error could cause planks to misalign or, worse, lead to leaks," he says.

"It was the largest commercial junk I'd ever built," Au notes. Motivated by the thought "better to try than close down", they spent nine months constructing it. What began as a last-ditch effort to save the shipyard has now become Au's source of pride. "Watching this iconic Chinese junk carry tourists from around the world to explore Hong Kong fills me with a deep sense of pride," he says.