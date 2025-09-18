Pearson bets on nation's love of learning

Pearson Plc is doubling down on China as a growth market, striking a series of new agreements to expand digital education, vocational training and lifelong learning.

The education specialist sees rising demand in the country for English proficiency combined with technical skills — from artificial intelligence to art and design — and has accordingly developed more micro courses and assessments to improve learner experiences.

Sharon Hague

"China is a key market for Pearson, and we believe it has significant growth potential," said Sharon Hague, president of Pearson English Language Learning and CEO of Pearson UK.

Pearson's pillar businesses include assessment and qualification, virtual learning, higher education, English language learning and enterprise learning and skills. For its interim results for this first half, Pearson saw sales up 2 percent while its enterprise learning and skill sector has increased 4 percent in sales during the period with vocational qualification sector delivering a solid performance.

Hague joined the UK Trade and Investment delegation led by Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle on a visit to China last week.

Pearson was the only education company represented in the delegation, which sought to deepen commercial links between the two countries.

While in China, Pearson announced three major initiatives. The first was a partnership with the China Education Association for International Exchange to enhance digital literacy and professional development of the teaching workforce, and to support students' acquisition of digital skills and innovation in learning models.

At the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, Fujian province, Pearson signed an agreement with the China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters (CATTI) Center. The collaboration is designed to deepen collaboration in language learning and assessment, helping learners improve their skills and employability.

The third initiative, a memorandum of understanding signed with the Beijing Human Resources Consulting Association and Beijing Normal University Technology Group, focuses on cross-cultural training to prepare Chinese learners and enterprises as they seek to go international.

"Education and skills are the core pillars of deep global cooperation," Hague said. Rapid technological change and shifting demographics pose new challenges for preparing future-ready talent. Strengthening UK-China collaboration in trade and education is vital to meeting these challenges, she said.

The country is currently pursuing digital transformation in education and encouraging lifelong learning and internationalization of talent.

Hague said Pearson is working to integrate its vocational assessments and qualifications with language learning, enabling students to prove both linguistic and technical competence.

"Skills that are currently in high demand include digital literacy, artificial intelligence, green skills, advanced manufacturing and technology," she said. "Those students who are able to combine their English language proficiency with skills in those areas will be really well placed for employment and to support the economy."

Pearson is also tailoring programs to meet local industry needs. Its BTEC vocational qualifications unit has teamed up with Guangdong AIB Polytechnic to launch China's first international e-commerce BTEC certificate, designed for the country's fast-growing cross-border trade sector.

Hague emphasized the rising importance of lifelong learning.

"In today's rapidly evolving environment, it will be increasingly important for people to continue to upskill themselves throughout their lives and throughout their careers," she said. "The continued development of English language proficiency as well as technical and vocational skills will be really important as part of that ongoing lifelong learning."

Speaking of the growing appetite for shorter and more flexible training formats, she said there'll be a growing demand for shorter courses, micro-credentials or flexible learning pathways that enable individuals to learn a skill and then demonstrate through a certification the level of which can verify grades of their skills.