Digital tech brings ancient calligraphy art to wider audience

By Yan An, Zheng Chenxiao, Wang Yujie and Zhang Na | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-17 10:42
In the age of keyboards and voice input, does handwriting still matter? On the streets of Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China Daily reporter Yan An observed handwriting that was vibrant, showcasing personality and emotion. Calligraphy is not just a skill but a reflection of virtue and character. At an exhibition coinciding with the 2025 World Internet Conference Cultural Heritage Digitalization Forum, a guide from the Xi'an Beilin Museum described these steles as "cultural hard drives of the past." Digital technology is breathing new life into these ancient artifacts, bridging past and future, and making them accessible to a wider audience.

