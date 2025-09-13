At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China proposed the Global Governance Initiative, calling on nations to uphold sovereign equality, abide by the international rule of law, practice multilateralism, advocate a people-centered approach and focus on taking concrete actions. This vision emphasizes cooperation over confrontation, mutual respect among nations, and the adaptation of global institutions to the realities of the 21st century. While the initiative touches on many areas, its implications for global trade are particularly important, as the current system is increasingly strained by imbalances and unilateralism.

The trade system, dominated for decades by legacy institutions, has often failed to deliver equal opportunities for all. Major powers have frequently used mechanisms such as the World Trade Organization to advance narrow interests, imposing tariffs, sanctions, and regulatory pressures that disproportionately affect smaller nations. Such actions erode trust, hinder development, and limit the ability of emerging economies to participate fully in global commerce. Despite contributing significantly to global growth, many countries are excluded from global value chains due to the disproportionate influence of dominant powers.

It is time to rethink trade governance with principles that match today's interconnected world. China has been demonstrating this through concrete initiatives that align economic growth with inclusiveness and sustainability. The Belt and Road Initiative, for instance, has helped tens of countries improve infrastructure, digital connectivity, and industrial cooperation, providing smaller economies with access to markets and financing on fair terms. China's development of the BeiDou satellite system and digital trade platforms also shows how technology can be shared to enhance trade efficiency and create equal opportunities for participating nations. These examples highlight a model where trade is not just about profit but also about cooperation, resilience, and mutual benefit.

A new governance framework should prioritize fairness, sustainability and accessibility. Trade rules must reflect the interests of all nations, not just the most powerful few. Economic growth must be aligned with environmental responsibility, encouraging green technologies, energy-efficient production, and low-carbon logistics. Smaller nations should be able to protect their strategic industries and resources while participating in international trade. At the same time, innovative financial solutions, including multi-currency settlement options, can reduce dependence on a single national currency, providing stability and resilience against shocks or sanctions.

China's approach demonstrates how nations can lead by example. By combining infrastructure investment, digital innovation, green finance, and open trade, China shows that it is possible to balance growth with fairness and sustainability. The Global Governance Initiative provides the guiding principles for a wider reform of trade rules, encouraging international cooperation while protecting the rights of smaller nations and fostering inclusive development.

As global trade evolves to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world, China's vision signals a pathway where rules are fair, opportunities are shared, and economic growth is compatible with environmental sustainability. With initiatives like the Belt and Road, digital trade platforms, and green finance programs, China is showing that inclusive and responsible trade is achievable. Reforming governance is not merely a theoretical exercise; it is a practical necessity for a world that seeks stability, prosperity, and cooperation. By embracing new governance in trade, nations can ensure that economic progress benefits all, creating a fairer, greener, and more connected global economy for the 21st century.

The author holds a Master's degree in Management from the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT) and specializes in strategic business solutions for Chinese enterprises, both domestically and internationally.

