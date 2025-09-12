Peking Opera Cultural Journey brings tradition, innovation to CIFTIS 2025

[Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The annual China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) once again opened its doors in Beijing on Wednesday.

Among this year's highlights was the "Peking Opera Cultural Journey" special exhibition, which made its debut in Hall 11 with a creative showcase of "Peking Opera+" experiences.

Bringing together leading enterprises from culture, commerce, tourism and sports, the exhibition featured four major sections: an Extended Reality (XR) Peking Opera studio, a Peking-Opera-style fat-burning workout, costume-changing experiences, and themed dining, which were complemented by live performances, interactive teaching and creative check-in points.

The XR Peking Opera Studio proved especially popular. Visitors could dress in exquisite costumes, apply traditional facial makeup and use stylized props. With real-time rendering technology, participants were instantly transported into an opera stage setting, experiencing the art form firsthand without the need for complex equipment.

[Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Also attracting attention was the newly introduced Peking-Opera-style workout, jointly developed with fitness platform Keep. Integrating signature opera movements of hand, eye, body and steps into medium-intensity interval training, and guided by experts from the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts, the program offered a unique way to strengthen the body while appreciating art. Participants could join live sessions, showcase their skills at a dedicated check-in zone, and earn exclusive digital badges.

Over the past five years, the "Peking Opera Cultural Journey" has expanded the possibilities of cultural exhibitions, promoting the innovative dissemination of traditional opera while injecting fresh cultural vitality into Beijing’s vision of building an international consumption center.