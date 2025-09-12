Global volunteers rebuild ancient Shanxi

Workshop members offer tea to their tutors as a show of respect. [Photo by Zhang Xin/For China Daily]

Hands-on restoration unites cultures in preserving province's historical heritage.

In early and mid-August, the Shanxi county of Pingyao welcomed a special team of cultural heritage protection volunteers to restore historical buildings in its two villages.

The team included 17 members from France, Mexico and China. They were there to attend a workshop for cultural relics repair, which, running from Aug 1-13, was organized by Shanxi International Communication Center, Shanghai Ruan Yisan Urban Heritage Foundation, and the local Pingyao Urban-Rural Integrated Development Co.

Over the 13-day period, the members, including six French, one Mexican and 10 Chinese, tried their hands at repairing a gate belonging to a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) residence in Dongquan village and the Guandi Temple in Houji village.

The repair of the Dongquan village residence gate marked the first stage of their mission.

Under the instruction of local experienced craftsmen, the members began their work by removing the ramshackle gate and adjacent wall.

The job was relatively easy. However, members learned to improve efficiency through teamwork. While some Chinese members were removing the gate components and bricks using ladders, the others lined up to convey the bricks to a designated site.

On the other side, craftsmen taught members to sort out bricks in better condition for the repair that was scheduled over the following days.

When the removal was finished, all the members sat around the pile of selected bricks, peeling off the solid mortar layers.

Fatoumata Camara, a French member, said he really enjoyed this job. "The teamwork was making things well organized," he said in Chinese.