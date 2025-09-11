The West End musical The Choir of Man premiered in China at the Juce Shanghai Centre Theatre in Shanghai's Jing'an district on Sept 10. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Set in a traditional British or Irish pub, this Oliver Award-nominated show features nine male multi-instrumentalist performers who tap dance, sing acapella, and play live instruments like piano, guitar and ukulele, while engaging in spoken word monologues.

In addition to original songs, the performers present a diverse array of well-known pop and rock hits, such as Queen's Someone to Love, Adele's Hello, Guns N' Roses' Welcome to the Jungle, as well as film and television songs like I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).

"The Choir of Man is a show about community and togetherness and joy, and we want to share that with people from all over the world," said Louis Hartshorn, the British producer of the show. "We feel an immense connection with China and Chinese people."

The performances in China continue to use the interactive elements from the international version, giving the audience the opportunity to participate in impromptu performance segments.

According to the show's production crew, the inclusion of the tavern scene aims to enhance the audience's scene of participation through more realistic set design.

Since its global debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, the show has attracted worldwide acclaim, with performances staged at venues such as the Sydney Opera House and the Kennedy Center.

As a global metropolis, Shanghai's dynamic trendsetting atmosphere and the audience's fervent passion for popular art harmonize beautifully with the troupe's lively musical theater style, forging a delightful synergy.

"Shanghai is a global and sophisticated city, and that gives us an extra special opportunity to share culture in a way that would be meaningful exchange. I would like us to build a lasting relationship with people of this city," said Hartshorn.

To enhance audience's experience, Jiushi Culture, the Chinese producer of the show, has integrated cultural, commercial, and tourism resources to extend the theatrical experience throughout the streets and alleys of Shanghai.

"We aim to use ticket stubs as a link to connect cultural consumption with urban life scenarios, making post-show experiences more rewarding and allowing the warm atmosphere of the musical to reach more corners of the city," said a representative from Jiushi Culture. The campaign collaborates with 17 premium merchants across Jing'an, Huangpu and Putuo districts, launching a Shanghai check-in map themed on The Choir of Man, which includes locations such as Shanghai Centre, CITIC Square, The One Mall under Bailian Group, Huaihai 755, TX Huaihai and Shanghai Global Harbor.

Audience members can present their ticket stubs at these locations to enjoy exclusive discounts on dining, retail, and other services. For instance, at Chili's restaurant on Tongren Road, ticket holders can enjoy a 10 percent discount on the entire bill.

The show will be performed at Shanghai Centre Theatre until Oct 19.

Li Junfeng contributed to this story.