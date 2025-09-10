Hangzhou International Day highlights innovation and global cooperation

The 8th Hangzhou International Day kicks off in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province on Sept 5, 2025. [Photo/VCG]

Showcasing the city's growing role as a hub of technological innovation, cultural exchange and international cooperation, the 8th Hangzhou International Day kicked off recently.

This year's theme, "Hangzhou, A Paradise Where AI Booms and Culture Blooms," underscored the city's ambition to advance high-quality development and common prosperity while deepening global engagement.

Coming at a pivotal moment as China transitions between its 14th and 15th Five-Year Plans, the event drew representatives of diplomatic corps from 23 countries, seven international organizations, two partner cities, and members of the Belt and Road local cooperation committee.

At the opening ceremony, Liu Fei, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and head of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee, highlighted the city's progress in technological innovation, international cooperation and cultural exchanges.

Liu noted Hangzhou International Day serves as a bridge to promote mutual benefit and shared progress, pledging that the city will continue to offer a first-class business environment and play a key role in digital trade and global exchanges.

A range of new cooperation initiatives were announced during the event, including the unveiling of the Hangzhou-Verona Exchange Exhibition Hall, a letter of intent on friendly relations between Hangzhou and Serang, Indonesia, and a partnership between Hangzhou City University and the University of Verona, Italy.

