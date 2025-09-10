How the world celebrates Teachers' Day

[Image generated by AI]

Teachers' Day is a special occasion to honor the dedication of educators who shape future generations. Although the dates and traditions vary around the world, the spirit of gratitude is universal.

Oct 5 has been designated by UNESCO as World Teachers' Day, celebrated annually since 1994. On this day, schools and educational institutions host events such as seminars, award ceremonies and public acknowledgements to highlight the vital role of teachers. Many countries, including Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Canada, celebrate it on this date. In some other nations, however, Teachers' Day is observed on different days. Here are a few examples.



China - Sept 10

China's Teacher's Day is celebrated on Sept 10 every year since 1985. Schools often organize ceremonies to commend outstanding educators, while students present flowers, handmade cards or small gifts to their teachers. Media outlets often highlight inspiring stories of devoted teachers.

The United States - Tuesday of the first full week in May

In the US, National Teacher Day is observed on the Tuesday of the first full week in May. It's part of Teacher Appreciation Week. During this week, schools, students and communities show appreciation through thank-you notes, school assemblies and special events, reinforcing gratitude for their dedication.

India - Sept 5

India marks Teachers' Day on Sept 5, honoring the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an esteemed philosopher and the country's second president. Since 1962, the day has been celebrated with cultural activities in schools and recognition of outstanding educators. It also features role-reversal activities where students teach the classes.

Brazil - Oct 15

In Brazil, Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on Oct 15, commemorating the 1827 decree by Emperor Pedro I that established elementary education. Schools typically host ceremonies and family-inclusive commemorations, where students and families participate in tributes to educators.

Mexico - May 15

Mexico celebrates Teachers' Day on May 15, a tradition established in 1918. On this day, schools hold special events where students show appreciation through performances, songs and small gifts such as flowers or cards. While not a public holiday, the day is widely observed across the country.

Turkiye - Nov 24



Turkiye's Teachers' Day honors Mustafa Kemal Ataturk for his role in advancing modern education. It's been officially observed on Nov 24 since 1981. Schools and communities hold ceremonies, student performances and wreath-laying at Ataturk monuments, while teachers are also presented with flowers or other tokens of appreciation.

Thailand - Jan 16

Teachers' Day in Thailand is observed on Jan 16 since 1957. On this day, schools typically pause regular lessons, and a variety of observances take place to honor educators. Common activities include honoring ceremonies at schools, awards and floral offerings (such as orchid flowers) as tokens of respect and gratitude.

Vietnam - Nov 20

Vietnamese Teachers' Day, officially established by the government in 1982, is celebrated on Nov 20. Common traditions include students presenting flowers and gifts, organizing school ceremonies, and former students returning to pay respects to their teachers.

Malaysia - May 16

Malaysia observes Teachers' Day on May 16, commemorating the adoption of the Razak Report in 1956, which laid the foundation of the nation's national education system. On this day, schools hold celebrations where students and communities express gratitude with cards, small gifts, flowers or tokens of appreciation.