Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Culture
Home / Culture / Culture Insider

Why did students present gifts to teachers in ancient China?

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-09 10:43
Share
Share - WeChat
Students present gifts to teachers in ancient China. [Image generated by AI]

In ancient China, teachers' income usually consisted of salary, accommodation and festive gifts, rather than fixed tuition fees. Parents often paid according to their means, using money or basic foodstuffs.

In private schools, teachers received gifts from host families at major festivals or at the beginning and end of each term. The most common occasions varied by region but typically included Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, Chinese New Year, Confucius' birthday and the tutor's birthday.

An introductory gift was also considered essential. When formally becoming apprentices, students would present the symbolic "Six Ritual Gifts with Dried Meat (Shuxiu Liuli)", a tradition especially popular in the Song (960-1279), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

These included dried meat to express gratitude for the teacher's guidance; celery to symbolize diligence; lotus seeds to represent the teacher's painstaking efforts; red dates to wish for early success in examinations; longan to signify the fulfillment of virtue and merit; and red beans to convey good fortune and a bright future.

During the ceremony, students bowed first to Confucius and then to their teacher, making the ritual both solemn and meaningful — a reflection of the enduring value of honoring teachers and respecting education.

Related Stories
Photo
Tracing the influences of cultures
Dancing across worlds
Turning fear into a musical dream
Stepping into the ancient arts
Chinese fashion brand Cotemp launches first offline store in Shanghai
Xiami Music & Arts Festival gives audiences taste of an adventure
Most Popular
Editor's Picks
Tales & Trails: Hohhot — where urban life meets grassland melodies
Tracking the past, present and future
Photo Gallery
Tracing the influences of cultures
Dancing across worlds
Turning fear into a musical dream
Video
Music festival echoes through historic architecture
White Dew: Autumn is near
Video: Imagery transforms into opera
Special Coverage
15th Beijing International Film Festival
China Daily Spring Festival Special
Chinaculture.org
What is the historical origin of China's Teachers' Day?
What did ancient Chinese people eat in summer?
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US