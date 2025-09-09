Renovating historic buildings in Shanghai and preserving original way of life

Tianzifang, part of the neighborhoods of Shikumen in Shanghai, showcases the city's artistic spirit, transforming itself into a vibrant hub for creativity. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Amid the country's growing urbanization, Shanghai — often dubbed an "Enchanted City" where East meets West and where modernity intertwines with history — needs to handle renovating its historic buildings well to preserve their original way of life and join modern living, said a renowned local architect.

Ling Ji, chief architect at Huajian Group's East China Architectural Design & Research Institute, said while the Bund's European-style architecture and the skyscrapers of Lujiazui dominate the skyline, to truly understand Shanghai, one must step into the neighborhoods of Shikumen — the stone-framed gatehouses that embody the city's unique cultural soul.

The literal translation of Shikumen is "stone-framed door", a reference to its signature feature — an arched stone gate with brass or iron knockers. Emerging in the 1840s, Shikumen architecture features narrow lanes and three-story residential buildings with brick walls and intricately carved gateways.

While its small courtyards provide both privacy and ventilation, arched windows and decorative motifs reflect European influence. More than just a housing style, Shikumen is considered a living embodiment of Shanghai's Haipai (Shanghai-style) culture and remains a vital part of the city's urban memory.

"Shikumen — where history, culture, and modern life converge in the city's timeless stone gates — displays the beating heart of Shanghai," said Ling, noting that "Renovating historic buildings is ultimately about preserving their original way of life, finding ways to integrate them with modern living, and allowing these structures to regain new vitality and purpose."

It has been learned that there are three faces of Shikumen — history, art, and modern life, and to gain a true, immersive experience of Shikumen, one must explore its most iconic neighborhood, each revealing a different side of Shanghai's story.

Bugaoli is a well-preserved neighborhood within Shikumen, containing authentic looks of the rich history of old Shanghai. Named after the French word "Bourgogne", it reflects the area's historical ties with the French concessions. Notably, renowned Chinese writer Ba Jin drew inspiration from Bugaoli to recount Shanghai's alleyway life in his works.

Tianzifang, by contrast, showcases the city's artistic spirit, and many people compare Tianzifang to the Upper East Side of New York or Toronto's Queen Street West. Back in 1998, Chen Yifei, a pioneer of contemporary Chinese art, opened a studio in Tianzifang. Under his influence, many artists followed suit and gradually transformed this area into a bustling space for creative art. Walking down Tianzifang's narrow alleyways, you can find studios of modern art, craftsman shops, cozy cafes, trendy businesses, as well as homes of local residents.

In addition, Xintiandi represents the modern reinvention of Shikumen. While preserving the exteriors and layouts of traditional buildings, it has transformed their interiors into upscale restaurants, chic boutiques, and stylish entertainment venues, turning Xintiandi into a high-end commercial hub that harmonizes historic charm with contemporary fashion.

Zhang Bin, executive director of China Xintiandi, said: "We aim to truly understand each city, respect the character of every site, and create projects that grow naturally from the local culture, so that its history and legacy are carried forward."

Xintiandi's success in balancing heritage conservation with commercial innovation has earned it numerous awards, including the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

Ling stressed that from Bugaoli's historical charm to Tianzifang's artistic vitality and Xintiandi's modern elegance, the three faces of Shikumen tell the story of Shanghai's past, present, and future, exhibiting a journey into the living soul of Shanghai — a city forever defined by its ability to honor tradition while embracing changes.

Vincent Qiu contributed to this story.