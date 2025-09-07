White Dew: Autumn is near

When White Dew arrives, it means autumn's breath is near. Birds fly south, seeking a warm embrace. Fruits abound, a tale of joy and grace. With nature's finest brush, a scene is cast in the serene beauty of autumn.

Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Du Fu wrote in White Dew: "White dew forms on sweet fruits at dawn; Horses' hooves scatter them as they move on. The garden opens to trees by stone; The boat drifts into the river's quiet tone." White Dew is not only written in verse, but also exists as a gentle rule of life. May your heart be warm, while you savor autumn's coolness.