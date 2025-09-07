Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Culture
Home / Culture / 24 Solar Terms

White Dew: Autumn is near

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-07 07:00
Share
Share - WeChat

When White Dew arrives, it means autumn's breath is near. Birds fly south, seeking a warm embrace. Fruits abound, a tale of joy and grace. With nature's finest brush, a scene is cast in the serene beauty of autumn.

Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Du Fu wrote in White Dew: "White dew forms on sweet fruits at dawn; Horses' hooves scatter them as they move on. The garden opens to trees by stone; The boat drifts into the river's quiet tone." White Dew is not only written in verse, but also exists as a gentle rule of life. May your heart be warm, while you savor autumn's coolness. 

Related Stories
Photo
Tracing the influences of cultures
Dancing across worlds
Turning fear into a musical dream
Stepping into the ancient arts
Chinese fashion brand Cotemp launches first offline store in Shanghai
Xiami Music & Arts Festival gives audiences taste of an adventure
Most Popular
Editor's Picks
Tales & Trails: Hohhot — where urban life meets grassland melodies
Tracking the past, present and future
Photo Gallery
Tracing the influences of cultures
Dancing across worlds
Turning fear into a musical dream
Video
White Dew: Autumn is near
Video: Imagery transforms into opera
Glove puppetry inheritor pushes art forward
Special Coverage
15th Beijing International Film Festival
China Daily Spring Festival Special
Chinaculture.org
What did ancient Chinese people eat in summer?
How ancient Chinese clothes helped beat the summer heat
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US