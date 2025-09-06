China plays a vital role in SCO's green transition

This photo taken on Aug 30, 2025 shows an exterior view of the main venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 in Tianjin, North China. [Photo/Xinhua]

In recent years, despite sustained growth in global investment in renewable energy, some developed countries' new policies favor increasing the use of fossil fuels. With major changes in clean energy tax credit policies in the United States' "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" of 2025 — such as the introduction of an annual rent on wind and solar projects and the reduction of tax incentives for clean energy — the global energy landscape seems to be subtly shifting back toward fossil fuels. The US tilt toward traditional energy projects, along with some other countries' continued reliance on advanced fossil fuel technologies to meet their short-term economic growth needs, show why climate change is worsening. These countries' policy orientation is disturbing the balance between global energy supply and demand, and could hinder the green transition.

Given this development, China — as a large country and core member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — must not only adapt to external environmental shifts but also seek fresh opportunities within multilateral cooperation frameworks. Utilizing the SCO as a collaborative platform and upholding the Shanghai Spirit, China prioritizes people-centered development, reforming and refining of the global governance system, enhancing the well-being of SCO member states' populations, protecting the ecological environment, achieving energy transition, strengthening green industry cooperation, and making greater contributions to advance the community with a shared future for humanity.

In response to this complex situation, the Chinese government has taken a series of measures to strengthen national energy security and expeditiously optimize and upgrade its energy structure. First, by continuing to promote the development of China's new energy sector, the government is supporting R&D in clean energy technologies such as wind and solar power, and encouraging enterprises to innovate through subsidy policies that reduce costs.

Second, in response to potential price fluctuations and unstable supply in the international market, China has strengthened its strategic relationships with major oil-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, by signing multiple long-term oil supply agreements to diversify crude oil import channels.

Besides, China has been participating in global energy governance through multilateral platforms such as the SCO and BRICS to call for joint efforts by all countries to address climate change and promote the formation of a fair and reasonable global energy governance system.

At the sixth meeting of the environmental ministers of SCO member states, held recently, the participants signed a joint statement and announced that the SCO would take measures to strengthen cooperation in order to achieve sustainable development. Moreover, the SCO summit in Tianjin announced to promote cooperation in green industry and sustainable energy development.

Regarding sustainable energy development, the SCO emphasizes the imperative to safeguard energy security, ensure stability in energy markets, and advance a proper energy transition tailored to each nation's specific circumstances and developmental priorities. Within the framework of SCO energy cooperation, member states will engage in pragmatic collaboration through joint projects such as new energy infrastructure development. Cooperation in scientific and technological innovation is to be advanced by developing and applying advanced energy technologies, while simultaneously refining talent cultivation mechanisms to foster favorable conditions for technological innovation.

Regarding green industry cooperation, the statement underscores that protecting the ecological environment and promoting green development constitute vital areas of collaboration among SCO member states. Member states are to deepen policy and information exchange by advancing the integrated development of green industry product supply chains and researching unified green industry standards compliant with international norms, while sharing experiences and best practices in the green industry sector. Green industry cooperation is to be strengthened through measures such as promoting the research, development, and dissemination of advanced green technologies via scientific research cooperation projects.

The Shanghai Spirit, comprising "mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations, and pursuit of common development" is not only the basic principle on which SCO member states' relations are based but also provides a solid theoretical foundation for deepening energy cooperation in the region.

China, guided by the Shanghai Spirit, has been deepening cooperation with other SCO member states in the energy sector. For example, in infrastructure construction, China is promoting the joint construction of key facilities such as oil pipelines and power grids along the Belt and Road routes, thus meeting local economic development needs and promoting interconnectivity among regions.

In terms of technological exchanges, China shares its rich experiences and technical expertise in the development and use of clean energy with other SCO member states, while also collaborating with them to overcome technical challenges during their transition to clean energy. And when it comes to financial support, the China-Eurasia Economic Cooperation Fund has been advancing green energy projects to support SCO member states looking for investment in the green economy, especially green energy, thereby promoting long-term sustainable development.

As a responsible major country, China is committed to contributing to the resolution of global issues. Amid the fast-changing global energy landscape, China should adhere to its low-carbon and green development path, and play a leading role in the development of the green economy, setting an example for other countries and regions.

Through joint efforts, within the framework of the SCO, China can achieve even more fruitful results that help to maintain global energy security and promote sustainable development.

The author is attached to the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. The views don't necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

