[Photo provided to China Daily]

United for peace

An ink painting titled Nanmin Xing (Refugees' Walk) depicting the plight of war refugees in 1931, a photograph of Canadian surgeon Henry Norman Bethune performing surgery, and a padded jacket once worn by a pilot from the American Volunteer Group "Flying Tigers" are among the historical treasures now on display at United in Arms, Standing for Peace, an exhibition at the Hong Kong Museum of History, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45). Running until Dec 15, it presents 183 objects from the National Museum of China in Beijing, Hong Kong institutions, and private collections. The display traces the course of the war and highlights Hong Kong's important role in the national campaign.

10 am-6 pm, on Monday, Wednesday to Friday; 10 am-7 pm, on Saturday and Sunday. 100 Chatham Road South, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong. 852-2724-9042.

[Photo provided to China Daily]

Timeless workmanship

Bronze wares of the Shang Dynasty (c. 16th century-11th century BC), featuring intricate motifs, patterns, and shapes, showcase the imagination and craftsmanship of the era. Shang Capital Crafts: Made in China 3,000 Years Ago, a long-term exhibition at Tianjin Museum, re-creates the working environments of late Shang artisans through more than 180 objects from Tianjin and other museums, including those in Anyang, Henan province, the site of the Yinxu Ruins, the remnants of the capital of late Shang Dynasty and a UNESCO World Heritage site. These diverse artifacts help visitors picture the bustling workshops of Shang craftspeople working with various materials and tools, whose products enriched the economic and cultural life of the dynasty.

9 am-5 pm, closed on Mondays. 62 Pingjiang Dao, Hexi district, Tianjin. 022-8388-3000.

[Photo provided to China Daily]

Comic messages

Once Upon a Page, an exhibition now ongoing at Tsinghua University Art Museum, shows a selection of comic works featured at Fumetto Comic Festival Lucerne, Switzerland, over the years. It presents the works of 20 artists, including small sculptures inspired by their comics, addressing themes such as courage, individual identity, dreams, history and social change. It offers delights for audiences of all ages while encouraging reflection on the richness and depth of comic art. The exhibition, through to Nov 16, marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Switzerland.

9 am-5 pm, closed on Mondays. Tsinghua University, Haidian district, Beijing. 010-6278-1012.