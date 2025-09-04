CNOOC begins works on Wenchang 16-2 oilfield project

CNOOC Ltd announced on Thursday that production on its Wenchang 16-2 oilfield development project has commenced.

Located in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 150 meters, the project will mainly leverage the adjacent existing facilities of the Wenchang Oilfields, with the addition of a new jacket platform integrating functions such as oil and gas production, offshore drilling and completion operations, as well as accommodation for personnel.

A total of 15 development wells are being commissioned, according to CNOOC, which owns a 100 percent stake in the project.

The project is expected to reach a production plateau of approximately 11,200 barrels of light crude oil equivalent per day by 2027.

zhengxin@chinadaily.com.cn