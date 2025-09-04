Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Companies

CNOOC begins works on Wenchang 16-2 oilfield project

By Zheng Xin | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-09-04 10:19
Share
Share - WeChat

CNOOC Ltd announced on Thursday that production on its Wenchang 16-2 oilfield development project has commenced.

Located in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 150 meters, the project will mainly leverage the adjacent existing facilities of the Wenchang Oilfields, with the addition of a new jacket platform integrating functions such as oil and gas production, offshore drilling and completion operations, as well as accommodation for personnel.

A total of 15 development wells are being commissioned, according to CNOOC, which owns a 100 percent stake in the project.

The project is expected to reach a production plateau of approximately 11,200 barrels of light crude oil equivalent per day by 2027.

zhengxin@chinadaily.com.cn

Photo
Island carves niche as exotic wedding venue
Minhou county taps into overseas goldfish industry
Traditional craft furniture innovates with material selection and design styles
Tianjin welcomes parts for Airbus A320 series
3rd China International Supply Chain Expo opens in Beijing
Guangzhou shipyard delivers 7,000-car PCTC
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in August 2025
China to launch K visa for young science, technology talents
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
Foreign fast-food brands eye quick expansion
Massimo Dutti maintains China growth
China Data
SCO region sees huge potential in economic, trade development
SOEs
Chinese SOEs to expand market presence in Central Asia
Construction SOE to increase focus on BRI
Special
2025 Summer Davos
RCEP Media & Think Tank Forum
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 