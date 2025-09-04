Summer box office revenue shows strong demand for quality movies

The audience walk past film posters at a cinema in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, Aug 17, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

This summer, many people in China have been to a cinema, a clear testament to the vitality of the Chinese film industry. According to data released by the China Film Administration on Monday, the 2025 summer box office reached 11.96 billion yuan ($1.67 billion) with 321 million footfalls in cinema halls, both surpassing last summer's total. While it was relatively quiet at the start of summer, the momentum picked up as a wave of domestic films hit the screens later.

Domestic films not only account for a majority of screenings this summer but also a diverse range of genres, fresh perspectives and impressive creativity from young directors. Such works have resonated well with the audiences, demonstrating that Chinese films are not found wanting when it comes to artistic excellence and wide market appeal.

Several mid-range titles also registered steady box office success, proving that a film does not have to be a blockbuster to register success; positive word-of-mouth feedback also helps. Many movies were well received on review platforms, too, showing that quality content continues to win recognition.

The encouraging trends, however, should not lead to complacency. The market still faces challenges that need long-term solutions. While a handful of major releases can ignite enthusiasm, a more reliable flow of quality content throughout the year is needed to keep audiences coming back. Moreover, good reviews don't always translate into huge ticket sales, as some reportedly outstanding works did not exactly set the cash registers ringing. At the same time, competition from streaming services and short video-sharing platforms continues to shape viewing habits, reminding the film industry of the importance of constant adaptation.

That is why reform and innovation remain crucial. On the supply side, supporting a wider variety of midrange films is essential. By diversifying genres and themes, the industry can ensure that audiences always have compelling choices. More effective marketing and social engagement will also help transform positive reviews into commercial momentum. On the demand side, flexible ticketing policies, membership programs and family-friendly packages can increase footfalls, bringing a wide range of viewers into cinema halls, particularly during off-peak season.

Industrial integration offers another way forward. By developing intellectual property into merchandise, games and cross-sector partnerships can generate sustainable revenue streams and reduce reliance on the box office. Cinemas themselves can also transform into cultural and entertainment hubs, combining films with live events, exhibitions and educational activities, thereby broadening their role in community life.

Institutional reforms can further improve efficiency and fairness. Scheduling and distribution mechanisms should be more transparent and market-oriented, ensuring that films of varying size and style can find their audience. These adjustments would make the market more dynamic while still supporting the growth of local productions.

Most important, the industry must continue to invest in its future creators. Young filmmakers have already proven their talent, and providing them with greater access to funding, platforms and promotional channels will enrich the diversity of Chinese films. Encouraging new voices ensures a steady flow of fresh ideas, which is the foundation of long-term vitality.

The 2025 summer season has therefore given the industry reasons for optimism. Domestic films did well, audience numbers surged, midrange productions gained ground and the cinema experience continued to evolve.

Looking ahead, deeper reforms, stronger industry collaboration and unwavering support for creativity will allow the Chinese film industry to not only maintain growth but also achieve sustainable prosperity. When quality content, flexible strategies and public enthusiasm come together, Chinese films are poised to reach new heights, offering stories that inspire and entertain viewers both at home and abroad.