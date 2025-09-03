Video: Imagery transforms into opera

In a groundbreaking fusion of literature and music, the celebrated novel Red Sorghum by Nobel laureate Mo Yan, is transformed into an ambitious Chinese opera of the same title, with Mo Yan taking on the scriptwriting and renowned composer Guo Wenjing bringing the music to life.

The Chinese opera, produced by the National Centre for the Performing Arts, will premiere in Beijing from Sept 27 to Oct 3.

This highly anticipated project is set to bring the iconic rural tale of love, war, and resilience to new artistic heights by blending the powerful narrative with the grandeur and artistry of Chinese opera, says Zhang Yao, vice-president of the NCPA.

Zhang notes that the opera will debut shortly after China celebrates the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.