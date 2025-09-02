Evan Kail: Why donating WWII photos was the right decision

Evan Kail is an American who donated a photo album documenting Japanese wartime atrocities in China to the Chinese Consulate in Chicago in 2022.

"It was the right thing to do," said Evan in his recent interview with China Daily, as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).

"The album belongs to the Chinese people," he emphasized, "it holds deep importance for China and the Chinese people. That's why I made the donation".

Evan also expressed his hope for the future of US-China relations. He voiced his wish for the two nations to "continue building mutual understanding based on respect and understanding of the people". "No matter where people come from, or what their goals are," Kail added, "we can work together rather than work apart".