Xi exchanges congratulations with Israeli president on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
BEIJING -- President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged congratulatory messages with his Israeli counterpart, Naftali Bennett.
