Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
China
Home / China / Latest

Nanjing records two local confirmed cases, two asymptomatic carriers

By CANG WEI | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2021-07-25 11:47
Share
Share - WeChat
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman for the COVID-19 test at a testing site in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, July 21, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Nanjing, Jiangsu province, reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic carriers on Saturday.

As of early Sunday morning, a total of 37 locally transmitted cases were undergoing treatment at the city's designated hospital for COVID-19, while 21 asymptomatic carriers were under medical observation, according to provincial health commission.

Presently, Jiangsu has 1,318 contacts of the infected patients and asymptomatic carriers under medical observation.

On Tuesday, some samples collected from employees of Nanjing's Lukou International Airport tested positive for COVID-19. Many workers, mostly in the cleaning and ground services departments, have tested positive for the virus since then.

The city has launched a second-round of citywide nucleic acid testing of its 9.3 million residents and travelers starting Sunday morning.

It has also set up 68 checkpoints on roads around the city to guarantee that all travelers leaving Nanjing can present a negative nucleic acid testing report taken within 48 hours.

Related Stories
Photo
Temporary shelter provides roof for flood-displaced residents
Exhibition to promote unity between HK police, public opens
Unusual crosswalks popular in Inner Mongolia
Sorry, only your pet can eat in this restaurant
Ten photos from across China: July 16 – 22
Rescuers transfer patients from flooded hospital in Henan
Xi stresses lasting stability, high-quality development
Xi visits Nyingchi in Tibet
Latest
State Council News
Xi inspects Tibet, stressing lasting stability, high-quality development
Exclusive
Over 125,000 Taiwan residents vaccinated on mainland
Big data: Protecting all ethnic groups' rights in Xinjiang
Xi's quotes on heritage preservation
Newsmaker
College student uses spreadsheet to save lives
Mechanic takes pride in maintaining, improving machines
Ten photos you don't wanna miss +
Ten photos from across China: July 16 – 22
Special Coverage +
Looking for answers: American communist explores China
Elephants' wonderland
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
 