Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
China
Home / China / Environment

New forestry, grassland body to improve protections

By Yang Wanli | China Daily | Updated: 2018-04-11 09:14

The launch of China's new State Forestry and Grassland Administration was announced on Tuesday as part of the country's institutional reform process.

The reorganized Ministry of Natural Resources, which oversees the forestry administration, was also launched.

In addition to the original responsibilities of the State Forestry Administration, the new forestry and grassland body will also shoulder some of the responsibilities that used to belong to six former government departments, including management work on natural reserves, scenic spots and geological parks.

It will be mainly responsible for overseeing and managing the development and protection of forests, grasslands, wetlands, deserts and wildlife, as well as organizing ecological protection and restoration, afforestation and management of national parks.

The institutional reform plan of the State Council, targeting a better-structured, more efficient and service-oriented government, was passed during the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in March.

It is China's biggest government reshuffle in years and was widely seen by international observers as a move that would optimize the government's functions by promoting coordinated actions and improving levels of management and public service to better satisfy people's demands and the needs of development in a new era.

The establishment of the State Forestry and Grassland Administration is a milestone toward achieving the country's modernization and social development, according to the announcement.

It said the administration will play a significant role in the country's ecological recovery plan.

The administration will strengthen the protection and management of natural resources and promote afforestation, according to an official, who also said that it will further enhance the function and quality of the ecological system.

 

Photo
Political advisors discuss reports
Freight train launched in C. China to boost cross-border e-commerce
Adolescent robotics competition held in Xingtai, China's Hebei
Beluga whales hold farewell performance in Shanghai
Ten photos from across China: Feb 22-28
Jingxin Wetland: Paradise for birds and photography enthusiasts
Xi joins panel discussion with political advisers
Advisers' ideas sought on top tasks
Latest
State Council News
A look back at government achievements in 2018
Exclusive
Join our word challenge to win special gifts
Xi's keywords during two sessions
NPC deputy elevates domestic service past stereotype
Newsmaker
Legislator uses chickens to help more farmers
Hungary man's love of traditional Chinese acupuncture and massage
Ten photos you don't wanna miss +
Ten photos from across China: Feb 22-28
Special Coverage +
2019 NPC and CPPCC
Spring Festival travel rush: New holiday trends
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
 