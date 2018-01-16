Book of Xi's new year speeches published
BEIJING -- A book of new year speeches made by Chinese President Xi Jinping from 2014 to 2018 has been published by the People's Publishing House.
The book is available at Xinhua Bookstores nationwide, the publisher said Tuesday.
Besides reading the text, people can use their cellphones to scan QR codes in the book to access video footage of Xi's five new year speeches.
