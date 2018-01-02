USEUROPEAFRICAASIA 中文双语Français
China
Home / China / Top News

Xi's speech praised at home, abroad

By ZHANG YUNBI in Beijing, WANG MINGJIE in London and ZHAO HUANXIN in Washington | China Daily | Updated: 2018-01-02 06:56

Pledges to boost reform, welfare of public and world stability are lauded

President Xi Jinping delivers his New Year address on Sunday. It was aired on television, radio and the internet. XINHUA

The New Year's speech delivered by President Xi Jinping on Sunday evening has gone viral on the internet and has won praise from observers at home and abroad with his pledges of greater efforts in boosting reform, public welfare and world stability.

Xi's speech, featuring traditional Chinese sayings such as, "Building a tall building begins with mounds of soil," attracted likes in social networks as many echoed his point of taking a step-by-step approach and working hard to turn blueprints into reality.

Shortly after its release, the video of the nearly 12-minute speech spread quickly on the two major Chinese social networks－Sina Weibo and WeChat.

Within the first 24 hours, the video issued by an official Weibo account of China Central Television alone scored more than 11 million views, 12,000 reposts and 44,000 likes.

Weibo user Jiangbaoqiu Barque quoted Xi's words, "Happiness is achieved through hard work," when commenting on the video.

Many WeChat users shared posts featuring nine photos that appeared on Xi's bookshelves for the first time as Xi delivered the annual speech.

The photos highlight some of Xi's great moments in the past year, including his visits to poor households and inspecting the military.

Bill Jones, Washington bureau chief of Executive Intelligence Review, said Xi's New Year's message delivered "a great sense of confidence and optimism" to the Chinese people and to the world.

"While the elimination of poverty has long been regarded as a major task for humanity… with China, that dream is now becoming a reality, and has created a tremendous amount of optimism that it can also be eliminated globally," Jones said.

Peter Frankopan, a professor of world history at Oxford University, echoed Xi's point on valuing history and boosting peace, because "it is true that the aim for all must be to build a community who benefit from and share in a common future".

Christian Growitsch, director of the Fraunhofer Center for the Economics of Materials in Germany, said Xi addresses the most important aspects for the people of China and he speaks about climate protection and international trade, as in the Belt and Road Initiative, which is "promising for world development in 2018".

Starry Lee Wai-king, a lawmaker chairing the House Committee of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said she was moved when Xi said Hong Kong will undoubtedly have an even better future with the strong support of the motherland. She said Hong Kong will be better integrated into the country's overall development.

Fu Jing in Beijing and He Shusi in Hong Kong contributed to this story.

Photo
2017 year in review: Pictures of a new era
Beijing launches two new railway lines
PLA raises national flag at Tian'anmen Square
Lion dance greets New Year in E China
Panda in good health after five years in wild
Beijing launches three rail lines
Xi's memorable words for the New Year
Xi's diplomatic activities in the year 2017
Latest
State Council News
Share your thoughts with China's Premier Li
Exclusive
Xi's memorable words for the New Year
Inspirational quotes for the new year
Year in review: new era, better life...
Newsmaker
Family ties from history remain intact
Port worker takes pride in job, duty as delegate
Ten photos you don't wanna miss +
Ten photos from across China: Dec 22-28
Special Coverage +
19th CPC National Congress
CPC encyclopedia
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
 